Two women have admitted to child cruelty after the tragic death of a Wigan borough two-year-old.

Emma Lomax-Newton, 29, and Cindy Molyneux, 52, both pleaded guilty to the offence following the death of Masie Lomax-Newton.

The pair were previously accused of manslaughter but were acquitted of that charge.

The pair are likely to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court before Christmas

Manchester Crown Court heard that the prosecution accepted the guilty plea to the lesser offence following discussions within the Crown Prosecution Service.

What happened to the tot have yet to be disclosed.

Maisie, who lived in Atherton, died at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital in December 2021, leading Greater Manchester Police to launch an investigation.

The neglect was said to have taken place between November 7 and December 2 2021.

An inquest into her death was opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court in February this year.