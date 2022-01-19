Two year ban for Wigan motorist caught drink driving
A motorist has been banned from the road for two years after a breath test showed him to be more than twice the legal drink-drive limit.
Gary Jones, 54, of Buckley Street West, Gidlow, stood before Wigan justices to admit to having 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when at the wheel of a Vauxhall Astra in Lynton Avenue, Wigan, on December 20.
His ban can be reduced to 24 weeks if he completes a state-sanctioned course for drink-drivers but he must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 to the courts and victim services.