Two years in prison for Wigan lout who attacked a woman and a police officer

A 37-year-old who confessed to attacking a woman and a police officer has been jailed for two years.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 12:30 pm

Dean Carradice, 37, of Harrow Road, Marsh Green, had stood before borough magistrates to admit causing Kelly Nabbs actual bodily harm and assaulting a PC Clark by beating.

Read More

Read More
Six arrested and cocaine, cash and a taser seized in dawn raids on a Wigan counc...

He further pleaded guilty to damaging a car door to the tune of £50 belonging to Kevin Nabbs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Harrow Road, Marsh Green

All the offences happened on April 16.

Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was imprisoned for 24 months and made the subject of a two-year restraining order preventing contact with the Nabbs.