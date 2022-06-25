Two years in prison for Wigan lout who attacked a woman and a police officer

Dean Carradice, 37, of Harrow Road, Marsh Green, had stood before borough magistrates to admit causing Kelly Nabbs actual bodily harm and assaulting a PC Clark by beating.
Read More
Read MoreSix arrested and cocaine, cash and a taser seized in dawn raids on a Wigan counc...
He further pleaded guilty to damaging a car door to the tune of £50 belonging to Kevin Nabbs.
All the offences happened on April 16.
Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, he was imprisoned for 24 months and made the subject of a two-year restraining order preventing contact with the Nabbs.