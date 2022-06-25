Two years in prison for Wigan lout who attacked a woman and a police officer

Dean Carradice, 37, of Harrow Road, Marsh Green, had stood before borough magistrates to admit causing Kelly Nabbs actual bodily harm and assaulting a PC Clark by beating.

He further pleaded guilty to damaging a car door to the tune of £50 belonging to Kevin Nabbs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrow Road, Marsh Green

All the offences happened on April 16.