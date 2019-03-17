Ugly scenes at DW Stadium follow Wigan Athletic v Bolton match

Shocking footage has emerged of football fans brawling with police during Saturday's Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers match.



Latics took all three points in a 5-2 victory over local rivals Bolton yesterday afternoon, but the day was somewhat marred when supporters, believed to be the away fans, clashed with police officers.

In the video, officers can be seen trying to remove a supporter from the stands, before others get involved and escalate the situation rapidly.

Reece Jones, who captured some of the incident on video, said on social media: "Scenes like this should never be seen at a football game. Awful from both parties and I hope this can be used to punish the appropriate people."

Another user wrote: "#BWFC fans attacking the police after losing 5-2 to local rivals #WAFC. Absolutely shocking, no place for it in football!"