Unregistered dentist who treated a woman from a Wigan Pier flat is hit with a big court bill

An unregistered Wigan dentist who worked from a canalside flat has been hit with a hefty court bill.

By Charles Graham
4 hours ago - 1 min read

Dr Jonathan Saunders appeared before borough magistrates to admit to practising dentistry unlawfully on a named female on May 11 and 12 when not registered as a dentist and to a separate charge of unlawfully carrying out dentistry when not registered.

All the offences were breaches of the 1984 Dentistry Act and were committed at Saunders's flat at Trencherfield Mill which was doubling as a surgery.

Trencherfield Mill, Wigan Pier
He was hit with fines, costs and a payment to victim services totalling £3,440.