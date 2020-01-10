Up Holland High School headteacher issues statement on incident which left pupils injured

The head of Up Holland High School said the school is helping the police with their enquiries following an incident yesterday which saw at least three pupils injured by a car.



Police have launched an investigation after the incident outside the school on Sandbrook Road, Up Holland, on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened on Wednesday outside Up Holland High School. Image: Google

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 3.34pm on Wednesday to reports a car had mounted the pavement outside Up Holland High, injuring three school pupils.

"The 13 and 14 year olds suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital."

A 40-year-old woman was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on suspicion of wounding and dangerous driving and is currently in police custody.

The force added: "We are working closely with the school and patrols will be increased in the area around school opening and closing times."

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information about what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 887 of January 8.

Speaking to the BBC, the school's head teacher, Paul Scarborough, said: "An incident happened outside the school gates as students were leaving at the end of the day.

"This was dealt with quickly by school staff who were nearby, and intervened to calm the situation and check on students' welfare before contacting the police.

"We take the safeguarding of our students very seriously and are helping the police with their inquiries."