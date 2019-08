Thomas Heslip, from Skelmersdale, has been found by police.

Heslip, 22, had been missing since 7am this morning, when he was last seen in the Liverpool Road area of Skelmersdale.

Police say Heslip is "safe and well".

Officers appealed for information from the public after growing concerned for his welfare.

In a press release this afternoon, police said Heslip had been found safe and well.

They thanked the public for sharing their appeal.