Van seized for carrying dangerous load on M6 near Wigan

A van travelling on the M6 near Wigan carrying a dangerous load has been seized.

Police saw the vehicle heading down the motorway with a trampoline, bicycle and furniture piled on the back, with only make-shift boards and two ropes to hold them in place. It was then stopped on Haydock Island.

Other items including scrap metal were stacked carelessly onto the motor.

GMP Traffic said in a tweet: “Clearly this is not what the vehicle is designed for, and the driver has been reported for summons for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.”

Luckily, no collisions were caused as a result of the driver’s actions.