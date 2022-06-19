Van stopped by Lancashire Police had a stoned passenger in a deck chair in the back

This morning (Sunday 19), Lancashire Road Police stopped a vehicle due to a light defect, but found numerous other breaches of the law inside.

By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 19th June 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Sunday, 19th June 2022, 1:47 pm

Upon being stopped by police, the driver immediately admitted to having no licence or insurance.

Within the vehicle, Lancashire Police found two passengers in possession of cannabis, with one even being carried in the cargo area on a deck chair.

Also this morning, Lancashire Road Police stopped an Audi A3, which had overtaken an unmarked police car.

Lancashire Road Police stopped the van due to a light defect but found other breaches of the law as well.

The vehicle had been taken without the owner’s consent, and the driver was found to have no insurance, as well as testing positive for cannabis.

Meanwhile last night, the team stopped a Volkswagen Golf R after the number plate did not conform to regulations.

A quantity of drugs were then found in the car, with the driver and passenger both being arrested for ‘possession with intent to supply’.

This driver also tested positive for cannabis.

Lancashire Police find a lost sheep in an intercepted van over the weekend