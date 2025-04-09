Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vandal-plagued amateur Wigan football club whose promotion dreams were wrecked by the worst attack yet has been handed a huge lifeline for future success.

The despairing manager of Standish St Wilfrid’s AFC was ready for quitting after discovering that a newly-installed shower block, paid for through player subscriptions and fund-raising, had been trashed last month. Doors were kicked down, the roof torn off, plumbing wrenched out and (again) shattered glass and dog excrement scattered over the playing surface. Glue was even poured into door locks.

The repair bill was put at £3,500 but there was little point in replacing everything if the village’s beautiful Convent Ground was just going to be targeted by yobs again.

And yet, without those facilities, St Wilfrid’s, who have hardly lost all season and top their table, cannot rise further through the ranks.

The vandalised shower block at the St Wilfrid's FC ground

But now there are celebrations after an act of kindness from them was rewarded.

For several months Eric Wright Construction has been carrying out nearby footpath improvements and the club let it store its machinery on site.

The firm had its own CCTV to protect equipment and it came as little surprise that for the period it had cameras monitoring the area, there was no trouble. The latest attack came after the machinery and cameras had moved out.

But now, having read a Wigan Today article about the latest damage spree, Eric Wright Construction has offered to extend the car park and install a CCTV tower on the site, complete with tamper-proof security. It amounts to a gift of £1,700.

St Wilfrid’s manager Phil Ramsdale said: “I am feeling quite emotional. It’s a wonderful and kind gesture that gives us the best chance to progress at last.

"Credit also to Wigan Today. If it hadn’t been for the continuing publicity about what we’ve been going through, this offer of help is less likely to have come about.”

Mr Ramsdale said it was too late in this season for the club to enjoy long-overdue promotion but the cameras, and subsequent replacement of the vandalised block, should give it a much better chance in seasons to come.

Installing electricity would cost the club about £30,000, but these new cameras will be run off a large battery that needs recharging every four days.