Vandals smash windows at DW Stadium and Robin Park Costa Coffee

Vandals have left a trail of damage after smashing dozens of windows at the DW Stadium and wrecking a coffee shop at a nearby retail park.

The home of Wigan Athletic and Wigan Warriors is looking at a hefty bill after stone-throwing yobs targeted glass panes on two of the stands.

Costa Coffee on Robin Park retail park was also targeted by vandals

Images show damage above the entrance to The Marquee in the North Stand and to the windows over the entrance to the DW Sports Fitness Lounge in the South Stand.

And offenders have also targeted the Costa Coffee store at the Next shop on Robin Retail Park.

The side of the cafe was almost entirely boarded up with wood on Friday morning following the wrecking spree.

The DW Stadium said it has reported the damage to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) but would not be making any public comment about it until the force’s investigation is complete.

Robin Retail Park endured a torrid 2019 when it came to being on the receiving end of criminal activity, some of it wanton vandalism of an entirely mindless nature.

At the start of last year one teenager was put in juvenile detention and another given an intensive referral order by Wigan Youth Court after they committed a shocking £20,000 of criminal damage during a prolonged wrecking spree.

The toll taken on businesses targeted, which included a different Costa Coffee outlet to the one currently affected by vandals, was so bad that some firms were considering moving off the site entirely.

And the Wigan Post has continued to report on numerous problems with shoplifting at the retail park, with offenders appearing in front of magistrates for thefts from stores including Boots and TK Maxx.

The latest incidents, which there is currently no suggestion are linked, have been greeted with disgust on social media.

One post read: “What is going on around here lately? It’s disgusting how many times Costa has been done, now it’s the DW as well.”

Anyone with information about either of these incidents should ring police on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.