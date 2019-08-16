Vehicle badly damaged after blaze on Wigan car park

A car was badly damaged when it was set alight in a suspected arson attack in the early hours.

Firefighters were called to a burning Nissan Almera on a car park on St Paul's Avenue, Worsley, Mesnes, at 1am on Friday.

They spent 30 minutes putting out the blaze and ensuring it did not spread to other vehicles, but the car was badly damaged.

The cause of the fire is not known, but crews believe it could have been started deliberately and police were informed.