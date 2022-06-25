Victims hospitalised after masked thugs armed with a machete storm Wigan borough home

A manhunt has been launched for a masked and armed gang who injured the occupants of a Wigan borough home during a break-in.

Detectives appeal for information about the aggravated burglary in Glover Street, Leigh which took place in the early hours of Friday June 24.

Four intruders wearing balaclavas, one of whom was carrying a machete, burst into the house before threatening and assaulting the occupants.

Police described the raid as "traumatic" for the victims

They fled empty-handed in the direction of Tamar Grove and Nel Pen Lane.

The victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Det Insp Phil Housley, of GMP Wigan’s CID, said: “Thankfully the victims weren’t seriously injured but this was obviously and understandably a traumatic experience for them and something which they shouldn’t have endured.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and although officers remain in the area carrying out extensive enquiries, we are appealing for anyone with information or footage showing a group of four in the area at the time to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact GMP Wigan’s CID via 0161 856 7094 quoting 157 24/06/22. Information can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.