Victims hospitalised after masked thugs armed with a machete storm Wigan borough home

Detectives appeal for information about the aggravated burglary in Glover Street, Leigh which took place in the early hours of Friday June 24.

Four intruders wearing balaclavas, one of whom was carrying a machete, burst into the house before threatening and assaulting the occupants.

Police described the raid as "traumatic" for the victims

They fled empty-handed in the direction of Tamar Grove and Nel Pen Lane.

The victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

Det Insp Phil Housley, of GMP Wigan’s CID, said: “Thankfully the victims weren’t seriously injured but this was obviously and understandably a traumatic experience for them and something which they shouldn’t have endured.

“Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and although officers remain in the area carrying out extensive enquiries, we are appealing for anyone with information or footage showing a group of four in the area at the time to contact us.”