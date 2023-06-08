Victims praised for their 'bravery' as Wigan paedophile jailed for 16-and-a-half years

Bolton Crown Court heard how Sean Johnson, of Roundhouse Avenue, Whelley, repeatedly took advantage of a child and forced them to engage in sexual acts with him.

And while on bail, he attacked a man in a pub in Wigan, leaving him with “serious and life-changing” injuries.

Sean Johnson has been jailed for 16 years six months

Johnson, 33, will now spend the next 16-and-a-half years behind bars after being sentenced for his crimes, with a further five years on licence.

He was found guilty of 27 child sex offences – 16 counts of sexual activity with a child, six counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, two counts of sexual assault of a child under 13, two counts of assault of a child under 13 and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Johnson had earlier pleaded guilty to a section 18 wounding for the pub attack.

The sentencing follows painstaking work by detectives and officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) to help secure Johnson's conviction.

In total, he was jailed for 14 years for the sexual offences and a further two-and-a-half years for the assault.

After he was sentenced, Inspector Andy Devine, of GMP’s Wigan division, said: “I firstly want to thank the victims in this case for their bravery throughout the process. Sean Johnson’s crimes were truly horrendous and today marks the culmination of a lengthy investigation.

“I hope that all of those involved can take some comfort in knowing that Johnson is now behind bars and will be locked away for a long time.

“We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or knows someone who has, to come forward and speak to the police. We will listen to you and we will investigate. Your safety is our number one priority.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 or online at www.gmp.police.uk. Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.