VIDEO: Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man who was found stabbed in the stomach.



At around 11.45pm last night (Saturday 23 February) police officers were called by the ambulance service to a report of a man who had been stabbed at a property on Platt Street, Leigh.

Police at the scene in Platt Street. JPIMedia

When police attended, they discovered an unresponsive man in his 30s who had suffered a stab wound to his stomach.

Despite the best efforts of emergency service workers, the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched and two men – aged 48 and 44 – as well as a 22-year-old woman were all arrested on suspicion of murder.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have described it as an "isolated incident", adding that the heavy police presence will remain at the scene this morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Wilkinson, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “Three people will remain in custody while my team questions them about their involvement and the circumstances surround this man’s death.

“Local residents will expect to see a continued police presence as the crime scene will remain in place at the property while we gather vital evidence and continue with forensic work.

“While enquiries continue, this man and his family will stay at the forefront of officers’ minds and we will continue to offer our support to those closest to him.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 0161 856 9908 quoting incident number 2753 of 23 February 2019.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.