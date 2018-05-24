Vietnamese teen's slave labour claims at Wigan nail boutique

A Vietnamese teenager has been taken away from a Wigan nail boutique amid claims that she was the victim of slave labour.

The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) revealed today that it carried out a raid at an undisclosed location in Wigan on Tuesday, acting on intelligence from Crimestoppers about a woman allegedly housing a number of vulnerable people who were working in nail bars.

A girl, who told officers that she was aged 17, was taken away from the address and moved into safe accommodation provided by the local authority.

She has also been referred to the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), a framework for identifying victims of human trafficking or modern slavery and ensuring they receive the appropriate support.

No arrests have been made at this stage but the investigation continues.

The GLAA operation has been supported by officers from Greater Manchester Police.

The the authority, formerly Gangmasters Licensing Authority (GLA), is a non-departmental public body in the United Kingdom regulating the supply of workers to the agricultural, horticultural and shellfish industries.

Employment agencies (labour providers) working in those fields have had to be licensed by the authority since October 1 2006.

If you have concerns about the mistreatment of workers or labour exploitation, speak to our intelligence team on 0115 959 7082 or email them at intelligence@gla.gsi.gov.uk.

Alternatively, call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.