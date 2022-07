Michael Peet, 43, of Eccleston Street, Swinley, stood before borough justices to enter guilty pleas of making numerous fraudulent withdrawals using debit cards belonging to his named victims: two men and a woman.

From one man he stole a total of £7,860, from the other he took £5,918 and from the woman he syphoned off £8,560.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

The court heard the crimes took place between May 25 and August 31 last year.