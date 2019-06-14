Vile Wigan drug user bites, kicks and spits on mum in row over taking illegal substances

A Wigan mum concerned about her son’s drug use was kicked, bitten and spat upon by him, a court heard.

Connor Blackledge, 23, launched the attack on his mother and damaged blinds during an incident on May 25.

Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting, told Wigan magistrates that he had a good relationship with his mother Joanne but she had been upset by his drug use.

However, Martin Jones, defending, said the issue was actually about her other son’s drug use and Blackledge had intervened.

But it went “horribly wrong”, leading to him kicking his mother’s shin and spitting at her.

He also bit her in what Mr Jones called “unusual circumstances” when her hand ended up in his mouth during a struggle over a mobile phone.

Blackledge, of Kipling Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, pulled down blinds during the incident, causing damage to them.

He admitted what he had done when interviewed by police and pleaded guilty to assault by beating and criminal damage to the blinds, which were valued at £60.

Blackledge had no previous convictions, but because it was a domestic incident, magistrates felt they needed a report from probation before they could impose a punishment.

The case was adjourned until July 2, when Blackledge will be sentenced.

He was remanded on bail until then, with conditions not to enter Kipling Avenue and not to contact his mother.