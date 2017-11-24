Vile Wigan paedophile awaits his fate

A prolific sexual predator from Wigan has been found guilty of a slew of offences against children spanning more than six years.



Graham Winstanley, 54, of Appley Lane North, Appley Bridge, denied nine counts of sexual offences against children dating back to 2007.

But this week he was convicted on all counts by a jury at Bolton Crown Court.

Winstanley had initially appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court back in March where he pleaded not guilty to the original 11 charges.

But, after two of them were dropped, he was found guilty of all the remaining charages.

The paedophile was charged with two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, three counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, one count of assault of a child under 12 by penetration and three could of sexual activity with a child.

All of the incidents occurred between 2007 and 2013.

He will be sentenced on Tuesday December 19 at Bolton Crown Court.