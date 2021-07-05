Vile Wigan paedophile jailed for 22 years after sickening abuse of four children

Dennis Johnson was put behind bars for 22 years and six months by a judge at Bolton Crown Court today (Monday).

The 58-year-old's shocking catalogue of crimes included rape, sexual assault, actual bodily harm and witness intimidation.

The court heard how in September 2018 Greater Manchester Police (GMP) received a report from social services that a girl under the age of 13 had disclosed that Johnson had been sexually touching her.

Shortly after this report, it was revealed that Johnson had abused two other girls between 1991 and 2004. This abuse started when both girls were under the age of 10 and continued until they were in their mid-teens.

Both girls were repeatedly sexually assaulted by Johnson.

He also raped one of the girls on multiple occasions.

The court also heard Johnson, who gave an address on Manchester Road in Westhoughton in the dock but is from Wigan, had sexually abused a fourth child, a boy, in the 1990s.

On one occasion this included Johnson forcing the boy to perform a sex act on him.

In September 2018 Johnson was arrested and subsequently charged.

As well as the long jail sentence the court imposed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order on Johnson.

Following the sentencing GMP encouraged other victims of sexual crimes to come forward and report their ordeals.

Detective Constable Karen Dewhurst of GMP's Wigan district said: "The sexual exploitation of children is abhorrent and Johnson's despicable abuse spanned years.

"I want to commend the bravery of all four of Johnson's victims, their courage and support throughout this investigation and has been crucial in helping to secure a significant conviction today.

"Although today's sentence will never reverse the abuse Johnson inflicted, I hope it does help in providing a sense of closure for his victims knowing that he will be behind bars for over 22 years.

"Child sexual exploitation takes place in many forms and GMP is committed to ensuring all those responsible for such grotesque abuse face the appropriate justice.

"If you have been the victim of such crimes or feel you know someone who is a victim then please get in touch with police.

"All reports will be treated with the respect and sensitivity they deserve and we will work closely with you to ensure justice prevails."

Anyone with information about child sexual exploitation should contact police on 101. Reports can also be made via the live web chat at www.gmp.police.uk or anonymously by calling the the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.