Walking free: transgender woman from Wigan cleared of repeatedly flashing
A transgender Wigan woman accused of exposing herself on the same date in three separate years has walked free after the case against her collapsed.
David Flynn, who identifies as Denise, 37, of Hilary Avenue, Atherton, had faced charges of exposing her genitals on September 22 in 2020, 2022 and 2023.
But at a fresh hearing, all three accusastions were withdrawn.