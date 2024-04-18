Walking free: young Wiganer cleared in e-bike hit and run case
A Wigan 20-year-old accused of being involved in a hit and run collision involving an electric bike has walked free after the case against him collapsed.
Joel Pilling, of Latimer Close, Orrell, was one of two men charged with failing to stop and failing to report an accident on Orrell Road, Orrell, last October 1 in which Margaret Scaldwell was injured.
They were further accused of riding the Talaria Sting electric vehicle when uninsured, without a licence and when not wearing a helmet.