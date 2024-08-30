Wanted man: police publish picture of Wigan crime suspect
Police are appealing for public help in tracking down a crime suspect.
Ethan Hughes, 24, is wanted for burglary and theft.
Officers, issuing an appeal on social media, say he has links to the Atherton, Leigh and Wigan areas.
Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 0161 856 3622 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.