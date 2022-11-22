News you can trust since 1853
Wanted teenager arrested following shooting in Skelmersdale

A teenager wanted by police has been arrested, after a shooting left a man seriously injured.

By Sian Jones
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 19-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attempted murder, following an appeal published by Wigan Today on Monday, and is now in custody.

It relates to a shooting on Birch Green Road, Skelmersdale, at 6.10pm on November 9, in which a man in his 30s suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

The incident took place on Birch Green Road

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0274 of November 18.