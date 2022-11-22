Wanted teenager arrested following shooting in Skelmersdale
A teenager wanted by police has been arrested, after a shooting left a man seriously injured.
By Sian Jones
The 19-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attempted murder, following an appeal published by Wigan Today on Monday, and is now in custody.
It relates to a shooting on Birch Green Road, Skelmersdale, at 6.10pm on November 9, in which a man in his 30s suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0274 of November 18.