Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People are being put on the alert after a five-strong group of males were reported to be trying front door handles.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook page today (Thursday) said: “Last night in the Orrell area a group of five males were trying front door handles looking for an insecurity.

“At the risk of stating the obvious can you please ensure that your doors are locked and windows shut. Please check on any vulnerable neighbours to ensure that they have secured their property.

“If you have any CCTV or doorbell footage of the males trying door handles please forward them to DC Price via email - [email protected] or contact him on 0161 856 5779.”