Warning about five-strong gang ‘trying front door handles’ in Wigan residential area
People are being put on the alert after a five-strong group of males were reported to be trying front door handles.
A post on GMP Wigan West’s Facebook page today (Thursday) said: “Last night in the Orrell area a group of five males were trying front door handles looking for an insecurity.
“At the risk of stating the obvious can you please ensure that your doors are locked and windows shut. Please check on any vulnerable neighbours to ensure that they have secured their property.
“If you have any CCTV or doorbell footage of the males trying door handles please forward them to DC Price via email - [email protected] or contact him on 0161 856 5779.”