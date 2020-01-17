Warning as bogus callers target sheltered accommodation schemes in Wigan

Town hall bosses are urging people to be vigilant after bogus callers stole cash from three sheltered accommodation schemes.

A spokesman for Wigan Council said: "We have received reports of bogus callers stealing money at three different sheltered accommodation schemes in Lower Ince, Scholes and Orrell.

"While these are isolated incidents, we want to remind residents to be vigilant and to not let anyone in who does not have identification to prove they work for the council.

"The callers may target elderly residents so please check in with family members when you can and remind them that anyone working for the council will always have ID to prove it.

"If you are not expecting anyone then always err on the side of caution."

Anyone wishing to report a bogus call should call police on 101.