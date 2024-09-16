Warning as burglars smash through patio doors and steal from house in Wigan borough
Police are urging residents to secure their homes after burglars smashed their way into a house.
They are investigating reports of a burglary on Nel Pan Lane, Leigh, on Friday morning, when the property was empty.
A rock was used to smash patio doors, before items were stolen from inside.
A police spokesman said: “As the darker nights are approaching, we urge the community to implement security measures such as security lights, alarms and sensors around the household.”
Call police on 101 with information about the burglary.