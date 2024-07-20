Warning from police as burglars target properties in one area of Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 20th Jul 2024, 13:07 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 17:02 BST
Residents are being urged to make sure their homes are secure and remain vigilant after burglars targeted properties in Wigan.

Police were called to a house on Shelley Drive in Orrell after a burglary between 2.15am and 2.30am on Tuesday.

They then received reports of an attempted burglary on Tarnside Road, Orrell, overnight on Wednesday, when a group of people were seen in the area with their faces covered and one was caught on camera trying to open a front door.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley Facebook page, where information about the first incident was posted, said: “Please can residents within the area check their CCTV/ Ring doorbells for any potential footage that will help with the investigation?

“Please ensure your windows and doors are secured properly and, if possible, activate all CCTV in the evening to help reduce any incidents in the future. Officers are aware of similar incidents in the area.”

There was a similar appeal on the force’s Wigan West Facebook page, which shared details of the second incident.

It said: “Please ensure that your properties are secure with all exterior doors and windows locked at night and that any valuables are taken out of vehicles and view.

A general view of Tarnside Road in OrrellA general view of Tarnside Road in Orrell
A general view of Tarnside Road in Orrell

"Should you see anything similar then please the ring the police on 999, 101 or via the online reporting platform.”

Anyone with information which could help police investigating these incidents is asked to call 101, with reference CRI/06LL/0020080/24 if it concerns Shelley Drive.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

