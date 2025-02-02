Police officers brought a “swift end” to a car meet on an industrial estate near Wigan.

They were called to Pimbo Industrial Estate in Skelmersdale on Saturday evening after reports of vehicles being driven in an anti-social way.

A Skelmersdale police spokesman said: “We know how much of an impact this has on local resident and road users. We can assure you that officers will take action against those who think they can use the roads as they like and endangering other road users.

“This car meet was brought to a swift end after officers where deployed to the area. Multiple section 59 warnings are being issued to the drivers and their vehicles who were ignoring the regulations of the roads and acting in an anti-social manner. Although, majority of the people in attendance were good natured and respected the rules of the road, others thought they would do otherwise.

Police officers descended on Pimbo Industrial Estate after reports of a car meet

"A PSPO (Public Space Protection Order) is in place around Pimbo Industrial Estate to protect local communities and businesses from the car meets which cause stress and alarm to those who use Lancashire's roads in a unsafe manner. We're dedicated to tackling anti-social behaviour and especially those who believe it is acceptable to cause nuisance and annoyance in communities by their poor manner of driving.

"This is not about spoiling anyone's fun, it's about making sure all vehicles are road-worthy, driving is safe and everyone is considerate to local residents and road users. Those who are seen to be driving at car meets in an unacceptable fashion will be dealt with robustly.”