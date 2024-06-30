Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan woman wanted for fraud and drug offences alleged to have been committed six years ago.

Elaine Taylor, 48, of Bank Street in Platt Bridge, had been due to appear before Manchester city magistrates charged with fraudulently entering into a tenancy agreement by using a false name in order to gain financially from a tenancy deposit between August 17 and September 8 2018.

She is also accused of possessing the class A substance MDMA on November 16 2018 at Bolton.