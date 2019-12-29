Warrant out for Wigan man on ammunition rap who failed to show up at court

A Wigan man has been charged with illegally holding a trove of ammunition, including 1,200 bullets, and “practice” grenades.

The Crown Prosecution Service has alleged that on August 24, 2018, 54-year-old Paul Smith from Scholes, was in possession of 700 CCI Mini-Mag .22 rifle cartridges, 50 Sellier and Bellot 12 bore shotgun cartridges and 500 Subsonic Hollow .22 Long Rifle cartridges, without holding a valid firearm certificate.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Smith is also accused of holding an L111-type practice hand grenade and three L152-type practice grenade fuses, without the authority of the secretary of state.

Practice grenades appear identical to real grenades, but only produce a loud popping noise and/or a puff of smoke when detonated. They are typically used for military training purposes.

Smith was due to appear at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on December 18 but failed to show up for his hearing.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.