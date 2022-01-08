WATCH: The shocking moment a north west driver sped past at 100mph - on the wrong side of the road
This is the shocking moment a driver allegedly sped past at 100mph - on the wrong side of the road.
Onlookers said the driver sped past in a no-overtake zone and barely made it back onto the right side of the road in time.
The incident took place on December 31 on the A590 between Dalton-in-Furness and Lindal-in-Furness, Cumbria.
Connor Chapman, 22, a food delivery driver, filmed the incident on his dashcam while driving his girlfriend home from work.
"It could have easily caused a crash."
