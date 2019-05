A popular Wigan pub has released shocking footage of brazen thieves making off with every piece of outdoor furniture in their beer garden,



The White Lion in Wrightington posted the video this afternoon (Thursday).

The thieves in action

CCTV footage shows a white van pulling up in the car park before three men pile out and proceed to load every piece of outdoor furniture into the back of the vehicle.

The incident happened on Thursday morning, May 30, at around 6am.