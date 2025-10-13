Organisations in Greater Manchester will co-host a series of events to raise awareness of modern slavery and help people spot the signs to prevent more victims from being exploited.

Greater Manchester Police, Programme Challenger – a consortium of partner agencies tackling individuals and networks committing serious and organised crime in the region - and crime reduction charity Causeway, will drive conversations about modern slavery and exploitation.

Further discussions will focus on how the region is tackling human trafficking and showcase how they are placing survivors at the heart of the response.

Anti-Slavery Week aims to raise awareness of exploitation, trafficking and modern slavery and encourage people to do what they can to prevent it

Members of the public can get advice from GMP, Challenger, and Causeway representatives and learn how to spot the signs of slavery and exploitation when the Freedom Bus returns to the region on Saturday October 18.

The Freedom Bus - branded with anti-slavery messages and promoting the national Modern Slavery Helpline, which people can dial to report any concerns, aims to raise awareness of exploitation, trafficking, and modern slavery and encourage people to do what they can to prevent it.

Det Supt Joseph Harrop, Head of Serious and Organised Crime, Challenger Programme, said: “Modern slavery and exploitation are happening in Greater Manchester and causing harm and misery to victims and communities.

“In 2024, there were 77 arrests and 80 charges for modern slavery, while so far in 2025 there have been 44 arrests and 16.

“We are committed to tackling this heinous crime, but we need the public to help us by spotting the signs of modern slavery and reporting their concerns to us so that we can take action."

Kate Green, Greater Manchester's Deputy Mayor for Safer and Stronger Communities said: “Keeping people safe from exploitation and supporting survivors is a key part of our Standing Together police and crime plan here in Greater Manchester. Modern slavery is complex, and tackling it means working closely across different services and communities, taking a trauma-informed approach, and focusing on prevention to protect people from this appalling crime.

“Our priorities, like Live Well, Housing First, the Economic Trailblazer, and education opportunities that lead to great jobs in Greater Manchester, are all about tackling the root causes of vulnerability. They help us build stronger, more resilient communities where people can live safely and thrive.

“There’s no place for modern slavery in Greater Manchester. We’re standing firm with our partners to make sure our city region is one where everyone is safe, supported, and free.”

Mischa Macaskill, Lived Experience and Engagement Lead at Causeway, said: “At Causeway, we are committed to supporting survivors of modern slavery on their journey to recovery by providing the resources and care to assist them in rebuilding their lives. We’re proud to work with many incredible organisations across Greater Manchester in our shared fight against exploitation and human trafficking and to empower the voices of survivors to share their lived experience to prevent further harm to others. We would love people to visit the Whitworth Gallery to see our photography showcase that has been co-produced by individuals with lived experience of modern slavery to show how they have found safety and community in Manchester.”

Spotting some of the signs of possible modern slavery and exploitation:

Sexual exploitation: multiple women at one address, who may have language barriers, where men visit day and night and stay for only a short time. This may also occur with men; however, this is not suspected to be as common.

Domestic servitude: when someone is being forced to carry out household tasks or work within a home environment where they may be verbally or physically abused or threatened. These may appear to take the form of relationships.

Labour exploitation: when people are controlled by an employer, often made to live in a work environment or are transported regularly to work, or work long hours with little or no payment.

To report modern slavery, call 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121700.

You can also make a report using Live Chat or online reporting at gmp.police.uk.