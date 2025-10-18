A Wigan woman has admitted to ill-treating a pet dog by failing to get veterinary treatment for a skin disease.

Amy Clark, 33, of Derby Street, Ince, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a French bulldog called Milly between November 10 and December 12 by not seeking medical help for the animal's skin issue and an ear infection.

She was granted unconditional bail until a Newton hearing on December 17 this year at the same court.

These are held when someone admits to an offence but disputes some of the details which could have a bearing on the severity of their sentence.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

It was previously reported that Clark had denied the charge, but the court has admitted that it had entered a not guilty plea on its registers in error.

A trial for a young Wigan man accused of atrocious driving on a residential street has been scrapped after he admitted to the charge.

Peter Riley, 21, faced a single charge of dangerously driving a Renault Kangoo on Inward Drive, Shevington, where he lives, on April 14 2024.

The case appeared at Bolton Crown Court where a date of July 23 2026 was provisionally set before he entered a plea.

That has now been vacated after he pleaded guilty. Sentencing takes place at the same court on November 4 and he remains on bail.

A 21-year-old who admitted dealing crack cocaine has been jailed for more than two years.

Sorin Nistor, from Worsley Hall, had appeared before local justices to plead guilty to supplying the class A substance and possessing medical heroin - otherwise known as diamorphine on May 14 last year.

Sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing, Nistor was given a 26-month custodial term.

A four-and-a-half-year prison sentence has been imposed on a Leigh drug dealer.

Jamie Ashcroft, 25, of Chapel Street, had previously appeared at Bolton Crown Court to admit to supplying cocaine and cannabis as well as cocaine possession.

Returning for sentence, he was handed a 54-month custodial term.

Jade Watkins-Wilson, 37, of Keble Grove in Leigh, had admitted to the same offences and was given a two-year prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

She must complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 100 hours of unpaid work.

The judge ordered that their drugs and associated paraphernalia be forfeited for destruction.

Charges against both of them of possessing criminal property - namely a quantity of cash - were allowed to lie on file.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man accused of making thousands of vile images of children.

Nigel McDonough, 37, of Beaumont Grove, Orrell, faces three charges of making indecent images of children, which involve 499 pictures in category A (the most serious), 294 in category B and 2,894 in category C.

He is also charged with possessing 22 extreme pornographic images involving animals.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 6 and December 14, 2022.

A homeless woman who stole from shops on Leigh’s Parsonage Retail Park three times in six days – breaching a court order each time – has been jailed.

Samantha Worgan, 32, pleaded guilty to stealing handbags from TK Maxx on September 22 and 23 and two beef joints from M&S on September 27.

She also admitted three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order which was issued by Wigan magistrates in May and banned her from going to the retail park. Worgan was jailed for a total of 16 weeks.

A Wigan woman has admitted being in possession of a fighting dog.

Sarah Gibbons, 28, of Baker Street, Poolstock, pleaded guilty to having a pit bull terrier named Nala on July 30.

Tameside magistrates handed down a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered her to pay £1,258 compensation. A contingent destruction order was issued for the dog.

A Wigan borough man has been accused of being controlling or coercive in a relationship for seven years.

Adam Buckley, 32, of Freshfield Avenue, Atherton, is alleged to have threatened, assaulted and financially abused a woman between October 1, 2018 and October 4, 2025.

Manchester magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on November 10. He was remanded on conditional bail.

A borough woman has appeared in court charged with breaching a forced marriage protection order.

Shazia Rehman, 51, of Car Bank Street, Atherton, is alleged to have facilitated the marriage of a woman who was subject to an order issued by Liverpool Family Court in September 2019.

The offence is alleged to have happened in Bolton between February 10 and March 3, 2022.

She was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on November 10.

A Wigan man who attacked a woman and used her bank card to withdraw cash has been given a community order.

Ronald Tilley 43, of no fixed address, had denied assaulting the woman by beating her on June 22 and fraud by false representation on June 24, but was found guilty after a trial.

He admitted assaulting a police officer by beating him on June 24.

Manchester magistrates have now imposed an 18-month community order, with a 26-day programme and 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He must pay £200 compensation to the woman, a £162 fine, £200 prosecution costs and a £114 surcharge.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the woman for two years.

A serial Leigh shoplifter with a partiality for spirits and especially whiskey is awaiting his fate.

Jack Mountford-Holding, 22, of Wigan Road in Atherton, appeared before Manchester magistrates to plead guilty to no fewer than 21 charges, several relating to Leigh's Asda and Atherton Tesco.

The hearing was told that he stole numerous bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey and two of pink gin on thieving sprees at the supermarket between December 21 last year and January 1 this year.

He pleaded guilty to these offences along with assaulting a named male at Asda on that final date, theft of two more gin bottles from Atherton Aldi in April 2022, a bail breach on January 13 this year and cocaine possession on April 29.

A further raft of charges were then put to him involving more recent offences, including the theft of more alcohol, plus e-cigarettes, baby milk and confectionary between early May and late July this year, with Asda, Tesco and Home Bargains all targeted.

Mountford-Holding was remanded into custody until he is sentenced on October 23 at the same court.

A Wigan 38-year-old has been accused of racially aggravated assault, threatening the same man with a knife and damaging his car.

Kristopher Brownbill, of McEllen Road, Abram, appeared before borough justices to face a charge of menacing a named male near his home with a blade, racially aggravated common assault and criminal damage to a vehicle, all on January 31 last year.

He was granted unconditional bail until making his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on November 7. No pleas have yet been entered.

Justices have shied from imposing an immediate prison sentence on a young Wigan man who drove at lethal speeds while banned from the road and under the influence of drugs.

Brandon Norcross, 22, of Wigan Road, Ashton, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Mondeo on Ashton Road in Golborne on March 16 which was driven dangerously.

He also admitted to doing so when disqualified from driving and testing positive for cannabis.

Norcross was given a 12-week jail sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

The bench warned him that a further offence could see that sentence triggered and him finding himself behind bars.

He was also ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work.

A suspended sentence has been handed down to a Wigan 36-year-old convicted of attacking a woman in front of a child.

David Morris, of Saddleback Road, Norley, had previously pleaded not guilty to causing a named female actual bodily harm on May 16 last year.

But when he failed to turn up at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court for his trial, the bench found him guilty in his absence. Morris was given a 40-week custodial term but it was suspended for two years, justices saying that the fact the incident was witnessed by a minor was an aggravating factor.

He will be under supervision, undergo alcohol treatment and must complete 10 days of rehabilitation activities while paying £100 in compensation to his victim.

The court was told that there was a realistic prospect of Morris's rehabilitation.

An Atherton man has been accused of child sexual offences and encouraging self-harm.

Ashley Houghton, 36, of Dorset Road, appeared before Wigan magistrates charged with attempting to engage twice in sexual communications with a person aged 14 and 15, inciting a girl aged 14 to engage in sexual activity and assisting or encourage serious self-harm by another.

No pleas have yet been entered to the accusations which are all alleged to have taken place in November and December last year.

Houghton was granted conditional bail until his first Bolton Crown Court appearance on November 7.

A Leigh couple have admitted letting her ailing dog suffer for two months.

Kelly Foster, 44, and Paul Foster, 53, both of Okell Grove, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to a single charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a black and white male shih-tzu called Jack in that between April 17 and June 17 this year they failed to seek veterinary help for the pet who was suffering from a skin, ear and teeth diseases and an eye condition.

They were prosecuted under the 2006 Animal Welfare Act. The pair were granted unconditional bail until January 28 while pre-sentence reports are prepared.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Leigh shopkeeper accused of selling fake tobacco.

Saman Hammaharef, of Union Street, had been due to appear before Wigan magistrates to face five charges of selling various famous brands of cigarettes without the proper packaging and without health warnings with the view of gaining for himself or another.

The offences were all alleged to have been committed at the now closed Birchalls newsagent on Union Street on May 23 2023.

But when he failed to attend court, justices tasked police with tracking him down.

The owners of a Wigan distribution hub are being prosecuted for a number of alleged health and safety breaches, one involving asbestos.

Kartell, of Swan Lane, Hindley Green, faces five charges that between August 16 and December 4 2023 the Northampton-based parent company failed to provide a safe working environment for staff; failed to provide health and safety information, training and instruction; failed to carry out risk assessments; and when an assessment identified the possible presence of asbestos in the Greenbank Business Park building, it failed to draw up a written action plan.

The business has not yet entered pleas to the charges and the case was adjourned at the defence's request until December 4 when the case will go before Manchester and Salford magistrates.