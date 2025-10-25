A woman who targeted Wigan shops no fewer than 15 times has been sentenced.

Susan Buckley, 40, of Water Street, had previously stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to a whole list of petty thefts.

B&M, Morrisons Daily, Go Local and Food Plus on Standishgate were her victims of choice, the court was told, as she snatched alcohol, coffee, laundry items, chocolate and air fresheners between early April and mid-July.

Facing Manchester magistrates for sentencing, she was given supervision for 12 months, put on a drug rehab programme and ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Buckley had also admitted to assaulting a man by beating at Wigan Parish Church on August 11 and was ordered to pay the victim £50 in compensation.

An assistant at a Wigan family butcher's has admitted to stealing food from them.

Emma Johnson, 40, of Hutton Street, Standish, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to squirrelling away meat products from J McRobb's on Standish Market Street between April 1 and June 19 last year.

The value of goods stolen during these breaches of trust is not known, the court was told.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of reports and Johnson was released on unconditional bail until sentencing on January 22.

A 53-year-old man from Atherton has admitted making thousands of child abuse films and possessing movies involving sexual injuries and animal porn.

David Peak, of Cambridge Street, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to five charges, one of which was the creation of 1,069 images of children being sexually abused which falls into the most serious crime category: A. He also confessed to making 1,249 category B films and 2,938 category C films.

Furthermore he pleaded guilty to possessing a banned image of a child, possessing 15 extreme pornography films involving intercourse between humans and animals and one involving the inflicting of sexual injuries.

He was committed to Bolton Crown Court on unconditional bail where he will be sentenced on November 5.

A dangerous driving charge has been admitted by a Wigan 28-year-old.

Caylan Clossick, of Gordon Street, Ince, stood before local justices to plead guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf dangerously along Greenough Street, Scholes, on February 20, then both failing to provide a specimen and refusing to co-operate with a saliva test when police wanted to take samples to see if he had been drink and/or drug-driving.

Clossick will be sentenced by a Bolton judge on November 5 before which he is on unconditional bail.

A Wigan man is alleged to have terrorised one woman by stalking and tried to burn another one's house down.

David McCormick, 51, of Bulteel Street in Pemberton, appeared before borough magistrates charged with the stalking of a named female, causing serious alarm or distress, between September 29 and October 6, and that on October 3 he committed arson at a house on Kitt Green Road, belonging to another named woman, with intent to endanger life.

He has not entered pleas to either charge and was remanded into custody until he next appears at Bolton Crown Court on November 12.

A Wigan 999 hoaxer has been fined.

George Wiswell, 23, of Downall Green Road, Ashton, stood before Stockport magistrates to admit raising a fake alarm that there was a fire at Manchester Airport on August 11, causing emergency services to be scrambled.

The penalty, plus a victim services surcharge and costs mean Wiswell has to pay £225.

A prolific Wigan shoplifter stole more than £2,000 worth of goods, mainly clothing, during 16 thieving visits to Robin Park stores.

Samantha Fortune, 39, of Greenhey, Orrell, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to eight thefts from Boots, seven from Next and one from TK Maxx between May 22 and September 2.

Clothing was her main target, fleeing sometimes with hundreds of pounds worth at once, the court was told. But she also stole baby food, candles, watches, razors and shower gel during her summer spree.

In total she admitted to 15 thefts, one attempted theft and one failure to provide a sample on September 19.

Fortune was put on a 12-month drug treatment programme and ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities. The magistrates did not jail her because she had already spent time in custody on remand.

An obsessive Wigan man who terrorised a woman for seven months, bombarding her with messages, following her on foot, driving past and parking at her home and even sending letters to her mum and employer has been jailed.

Paul Keevil also received a custodial sentence for sexually assaulting his victim.

The 56-year-old, of Fairman Drive, Hindley, had previously appeared in court to admit to one count of stalking causing serious alarm and distress between November 1, 2021 and June 23, 2022 and to one of sexual assault during that period.

His sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court heard that Keevil, who has been prominent in the Wigan chess community for a period, had been fixated with his victim and refused to accept the rejection of his advances.

The hearing was told that he followed her on foot and tried to speak to, drove his car near her, repeatedly drove past her home and frequently parked outside it too.

He also sent her numerous WhatsApp messages asking her to meet him and sent letters to both her mother and employer.

The prosecution said that all of this over several months had had an adverse effect on the victim's day-to-day life.

Keevil was given a 28-month custodial sentence, must sign on the sex offenders' register for 10 years and pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Another charge of stalking and three further sex assault allegations were allowed by the judge to lie on file.

After the hearing, a spokesperson for Wigan Chess Club said: “Paul Keevil had been a member of Wigan Chess Club for a short period of time.

"He was removed from the club in May 2025 following a vote of members. This was influenced by the criminal charges that had been brought against him.”

The Wigan Council prosecution of a housing developer for allegedly failing to fulfil a deal to provide a play area, footpaths and landscaping alongside a new estate it was building off Rectory Lane in Standish has been paused after work finally started.

The local authority had taken Wilmslow-based Morris Homes to court, claiming that it reneged on planning conditions to provide certain facilities for the new neighbourhood.

Wigan magistrates heard that, as the owner of land situated to the north and south of Rectory Lane, the company was in breach of an enforcement notice issued by the town hall for "failing to comply with the stated condition of implementing landscaping works, play provision and footpaths" contrary to the 1990 Town and Country Planning Act.

The defence requested an adjournment until November 27 and Wigan Council has now issued a statement which reads: “The council took enforcement action against a developer who was allegedly not delivering on-site infrastructure as required.

"This prosecution has now been put on hold with progress being made on-site and officers are closely monitoring.”

A young Wigan man has admitted trying to engage in sexual conversations with a decoy child and making indecent films of youngsters.

Kade Roberts, 24, of Scott Road, Lowton, appeared at Bolton Crown Court to plead guilty charge of attempting sex communications online with an under-16 between December 10 and 13, 2023 and, on that latter date to making 26 images of child abuse which fall into the gravest of legal categories: A.

He also admitted creating 22 category B and 33 category C films along with possessing a banned image of a child.

Roberts was given a 14-month custodial sentence but it was suspended for 12 months.

He must also complete 80 hours of unpaid and 20 days of rehabilitation activities and the magistrates ordered that he sign on the sex offenders' register for 10 years and be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same amount of time.

A homeless Wigan man who harassed a woman and went armed with a knife has been jailed for four and a half years.

Dean Brook, 38, of no fixed address, had previously pleaded guilty to harassment by breaching a restraining order, along with possessing a craft knife in public on July 29, during a hearing at Bolton Crown Court. A charge of stalking will lie on file.

Almost half of his custodial sentence is from two previous suspended sentences which have now been activated because of his new offences.

A Wigan man has denied committing three rapes - but will have to wait until 2028 before he can contest the charges.

Slavi Slavov, 38, of Meadow Street in Springfield, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to sexually attacking a woman three times between November 1, 2021 and April 30, 2024.

Due to record court backlogs, his trial has been scheduled to begin on January 4, 2028 while a case management hearing is set to take place on January 22 next year. Before then Slavov is on unconditional bail.

A 39-year-old accused of mugging a man in Wigan two days running has denied the charges.

Ashley Vickers, of HMP Lancaster Farms, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to charges of robbing a named male of £100 on December 13 last year and then of £60 the following day.

A trial date of March 4 next year was fixed.

Wigan 21-year-old has been accused of driving dangerously during a police car chase.

Bobby-Lee Harrison, of Keats Avenue, Worsley Mesnes, appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with being at the wheel of a car which was driven dangerously through the streets of Hindley on August 23, that he failed to stop for police and drove without insurance or a licence.

No pleas have yet been entered and the case was adjourned until December 1 when Harrison will next appear before Wigan justices.

Justices have remanded a Wigan 40-year-old into custody after he denied attacking, putting her in fear of violence and breaching a restraining order.

Darren Hall, of Sherwood Drive, Worsley Hall, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court to plead not guilty to stalking a named female, causing fear of violence and harassment by turning up at her house and contacting her when barred by the courts from doing so. He further denied causing the complainant actual bodily harm on the same day.

Hall is due to appear at the same court again on October 30.

A Wigan man has been charged with trying to break into two neighbouring houses.

Aaron McCullough, 40, of Avondale Street, Standish, is accused of attempted burglary with intent to steal at properties on Larkhill Avenue, Standish, on September 22.

He is also charged with driving a Renault Captur while disqualified and without insurance on the same day.

McCullough was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on October 28.