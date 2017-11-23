Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Darren Kaye (36): No fixed address - At Wigan, stole a multi-pack of crisps worth £1, stole a car radio and cash to the value of £62 belonging to: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay £100 compensation.

Christopher Frederick Brown (32): Smethurst Lane, Pemberton - Assaulted a police officer in the execution of her duty: Fined £360, pay compensation of £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £36, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael Darbyshire (40): Morris House, Scholes: Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Jailed for 14 days as second breach of the requirements.

Lee Harvey Mills (39): Swinley Lane, Wigan - Made an inappropriate hand gesture and shouted at victim which he was prohibited from doing so by a restraining order, harassment: Restraining order made not to contact victim or enter Wigan Market Hall or outdoor market area, 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement.

Tanya Dawber (33): Algernon Street, Hindley - Being the parent of a child at Hindley High School, they failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £100.

Lyndsey Golding (38): Ennerdale Road, Hindley - Being the parent of a child at Hindley High School, they failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Amanda Heaton and Jason Heaton: Bridgewater Street, Hindley - Being the parents of a child at Hindley High School, they failed to ensure they attended regularly at the school: Both defendants fined £370, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £37, pay costs of £100.

William Sharples (55): Church Lane, Lowton - Drink driving with 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Eight-month community order with curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Ryan Warhurst (28): Severn Road, Culcheth - Assault by beating: Fined £185, pay compensation of £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael Christopher Guiney (38): Acacia Crescent, Beech Hill - Drink driving with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Tatiana-Marinela Rusu (47): Gidlow Street, Ince - Drink driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £180, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Lee Lyon (34): Tatton Drive, Ashton-in-Makerfield - Drove while disqualified, drove without a licence or insurance: Six-month community order with rehabilitation requirement, fined £275, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for seven months.

George Drysdale Swankie (51): Brook House, Warrington Lane, Wigan - When suspected of having driven a vehicle, failed to provide a specimen of urine for testing: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.