Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates



Frank Cunliffe (88): Wigan Road, Standish - Used a Mazda car that was unlicensed: Ordered to pay £170 vehicle excise duty.

Damian John McKeown (35): No fixed address - Drunk and disorderly at Wallgate, Wigan - Discharged conditionally for six months.

Lewis Derek Hare (19): Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green - Harassment of a woman, disclosure of a private sexual photograph or film without consent: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, restraining order not to contact the victim, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Wayne Ahearne (20): Lambton Street, Wigan - Entered as a trespasser at Arrow XL, Martland Mill Lane, Wigan, and stole a TV worth £530: Jailed for 16 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Anthony Bradshaw (48): Beaumont Grove, Orrell - Without lawful authority, used violence to gain entry into a property on Lathom Lane, Orrell - Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Samuel Andrew Keith Walters (25): Battersby Street, Wigan - Failed to comply with a red light signal at the traffic lights at King Street West and Wallgate: Fined £83, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with three points.

Caroline Louise Nelson (41): Yewdale Road, Bryn - Stole goods to the value of £192 from Tesco, failed to surrender to custody: Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months as a prolific shoplifter, drug rehabilitation requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Mark Joynt (44): Dickens Place, Wigan - Harassment of Damien Wilson with intent: Restraining order not to enter the confines of St Jude’s Roman Catholic High School, Worsley Mesnes Drive, Wigan, fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel James Ralphs (29): Gidlow Lane, Wigan - Without lawful excuse damaged a Vauxhall Corsa to the value of £200 : Fined £80, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Greenfield (23): Harvey Lane, Golborne - Disclosed a private sexual photograph without consent, assault, harassment: Guilty pleas given and case adjourned until January 29 next year at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court.

Dean Farrimond (32): Chapel Street, Ince - Drove without insurance in Scholes: Fined £400, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Anthony Seddon (54): Spindlewood Road, Lower Ince - Drove while disqualified, used a motor vehicle without insurance, damaged a Nissan car to the value of £300, damaged a mobile phone, committing an offence while a conditional discharge was in operation: Jailed for 23 weeks as a bad record with similar offences, disqualified from driving for 99 days, restraining order.

Christopher Cooke (44): Sarah Street, Hindley Green - Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.