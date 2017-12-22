Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Luke Michael Myers (30): Sunderland Place, Marsh Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a suspended sentence order: Order to continue with 50 hours of unpaid work requirement added.

Martyn John Taylor (38): Scholes, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community order: Order varied to include 30 hours of unpaid work requirement.

Lloyd Cunningham (director): LTC Tree Surgery Ltd, Cricket Street Business Park, Cricket Street, Wigan - Contravened tree preservation regulations by lopping two protected trees at Wigan: Fined £660, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Shaun Thomas Taylor (21): Fowler Close, Wigan - Caused unnecessary suffering to a Staffordshire bull terrier by failing to provide prompt veterinary care in respect to the dog’s ear infection: Six-month community order with 12-week curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £700.

Jamie Stuart Bailey (28): Bluebell Avenue, Wigan - Drove while disqualified on Ascroft Avenue, Wigan: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Philip James Grant Birchall (28): Tueson Villas, Winstanley Park, Wigan - Drink driving with 90 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Nicola Louise Houghton (31): Moss Lane, Platt Bridge - Drove at the Barton Stores car park in Ashton without due care and attention: Fined £54, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Angela O’Loughlin (35): Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes - Drink driving with 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for two years.

Glen Andrew Mather (34): Beacon View, Standish - Dishonestly received a stolen bank cards. Jailed for six months as the three bank cards were used recently following three domestic burglaries, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Glen Mather (34): Dryden Close, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Jailed for 14 days.

Caroline Louise Nelson (41): Yewdale Road, Bryn - Stole groceries and toys to the value of £353 belonging to Asda, failed to surrender to custody: Jailed for six months as 41 previous offences of theft and committed offence days after a suspended sentence imposed for a similar offence.

Wayne John McMahon (33): Kitt Green Road, Kitt Green - Drunk and disorderly behaviour at Doctors Nook, Leigh, failed to surrender to custody: Fined £160, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Hilton (53): Wesley Street, Wigan - Drove without insurance or a licence: Fined £180, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for six months.