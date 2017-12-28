Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...



Andrew Edwards (38): Springfield Street, Wigan - Drink driving on Wigan Road with 150 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove without insurance: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Jon Buckley-Mellor (42): Linney Square, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Fined £40.

Gary James Crook (25): Greenhey, Orrell - Drink driving on Warrington Road with 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sean Phillip Elstins (22): Norfolk Street, Springfield - Drink driving in Wigan, with 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jason Fleming (44): Yewdale Road, Ashton - Stole groceries to the value of £289 belonging to Tesco, convicted of an offence while the subject of a community order given for theft and assault: Jailed for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

William John Shepherd (39): Baxter Street, Standish - Drink driving on Rectory Lane, Standish, with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £500, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Dale Anthony Topping (29): Ince Green Lane, Wigan - Assault by beating: Restraining order not to contact the victim, fined £324, pay compensation on £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Andrew Kenyon (34): Masefield Drive, Worsley Mesnes - Drove a Ford Transit van on Tyrer Avenue without due care and attention: Fined £660, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving licence endorsed with eight penalty points.

Ryan Dunleavy (28): Perth Avenue, Ince - Drink driving on Springfield Road, Wigan, with 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Lee David Barber (33): Mesnes Avenue, Worsley Mesnes - Entered as a trespasser at Parsons Walk Nursery and stole electrical items to the value of £1,610, stole a medical box to the value of £150 from Bradshaw Street Medical Centre in Wigan: Jailed for 12 months, offence so serious because of the number of previous convictions, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Kevin Thomas Clark (27): Brookdale Road, Hindley - Assault by beating, made contact with person while prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order: Jailed for 12 weeks, offence so serious as a blatant disregard of a court order, restraining order made not to contact victim or enter Alpine Drive, Leigh, pay £125 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.