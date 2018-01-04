Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Marc Richard Moore (32): Lamberhead Road, Norley Hall - Stole cheese to the value of £42 belonging to Heron Foods, stole Yankee candles to the value of £21 from Heron Foods, stole washing up liquid to the value of £34 belonging to McColls: 12-month community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, pay £97 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Martin Wade (44): Douglas House, Scholes - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly at Royal Albert Edward Infirmary, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee Wilding (41): Gorman Street, Wigan - Made 799 Category A indecent photographs of children, 86 of Category B and 2,331 of Category C: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on January 17.

Anthony Bradshaw (48): Beaumont Grove, Orrell - Damaged a jacket, assault by beating, committing an offence while subject of a conditional discharge: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months, pay compensation of £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Robert John West (24): Forest Avenue, Beech Hill - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Fined £50.

Alison Brookes (42): Station Avenue, Orrell - Behaved in a manner that breached the peace in Wigan, failed to comply with an order of the court to be bound over: Bound over in the sum of £200 for six months to keep the peace, fined £50.

Luis Jordan Wilson (23): Argyle Street, Hindley - Vehicle Excise Duty offence: Fined £45, pay costs of £50.

Ian Keith Riddle (37): Richardson Close, Clifton, Nottingham - Without reasonable excuse made contact with a woman in Wigan while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order, via a third party and via texts and phone calls: Nine-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and unpaid work for 50 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Anthony Green (42): Bedford Street, Wigan - Assault by beating: 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement and carry out unpaid work for 80 hours, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Craig Thomas Richardson (38): Langham Road, Standish - Theft, assault by beating and possession of cocaine: Community order for 12 months with unpaid work requirement for 40 hours.

Kimberley Shing (22): Beech Road, Golborne - Carried on the business of tattooing when not registered by Wigan Council: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £500.

Connor Paul Bentley (24): Gayton Close, Winstanley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Aberdeen Sheriff’s Court: Pay costs of £162, 30 hours of unpaid work added to the community order.

Janet Ashton (57): Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge - Drink driving on Moss Lane, Platt Bridge, after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in the breath was 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: £255 fine, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 14 months.