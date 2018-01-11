Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court ...



Connor Paul Bentley (24): Gayton Close, Winstanley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order to continue and defendant ordered to pay £162 costs.

Denis Hilton (32): Thorburn Road, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order made more onerous by adding a further 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

Steven Martin Moss (31): Tiernan Lodge, Falconwood Close, Wigan - Stole various items to the value of £121 from B&M Bargains: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement of 40 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Phillip Roughley (30): Botany Close, Aspull - Drove without insurance or a licence, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of an accident, failed to report an accident to police: Pay compensation of £300, 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 150 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Steven Paul Sweeney (52): Bradshaw Street, Wigan - Drink driving on Wallgate, Wigam with 97 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £150, six-month community order with rehabilitation requirement, £150 fine, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

John Thomas Buckley-Mellor (42): Linney Square, Scholes - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for six months to keep the peace.

Drew Pattinson (20): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Assaulted two police officers in the execution of their duty, assaulted Victoria Booth by beating: Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation requirement, pay £700 compensation.

John James Webster (30): Jeffrey Street, Ince - Assault by beating: Restraining order made not to contact victim, fined £110, pay compensation of £200.

Paul Brian Jones (34): Bolton Road, Ashton - Took an Audi A3 without the consent of the owner, stole £175 cash: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay £175 compensation, disqualified from driving for one year.

Jamie Stuart Ratchford (29): Thornburn Road, Norley Hall - Breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Helen Bolton: High Park, Shevington - Being the person registered to a vehicle, did not ensure it meant insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act 1988: Fined £20, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay cots of £55.

Michael Norton (32): Evan Close, Standish Lower Ground, Wigan - Dropped a cigarette in a public place: Fined £45, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Billy Dean Wilson (22): Last know address being Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison, stole a bank card and bag to the value of £20 , committed fraud by using a bank card belonging to another to make a £93 gain, committing an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place for burglary at Harry’s Bar, Wigan: Jailed for 26 weeks.

Tayla Johnson (21): Kennedy Close, Standish - Damaged a TV and window to the value of £500: Community order, fined £100, pay £208 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.