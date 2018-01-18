Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



John Henry Griffin (64): Ashdale Road, Wigan - Assault by beating: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Adam Heyes (32): Bradshaw Close, Standish - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by not attending a work placement: Order made more onerous with additional 30 hours of unpaid work.

Chloe Caulwell (20): Stableford Close, Standish - Drink driving on Library Street with 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Christopher Dean (28): Mottram Drive, Poolstock - Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Philip Dunkerley (58): Ennerdale Place, Higher Ince - Drove while disqualified and without insurance: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for four months.

Christopher James Fields (24): Wessex Drive, Ince - Drink driving on Wigan Lane with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £260, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher Ormshaw (38): Loeminster Place, Ince - Drink driving on Warrington Road, Wigan, with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £500, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Leslie Pennington (80): Newland Avenue, Wigan - Damaged two cars to the total value of £1,000: Discharged conditionally for one year, pay £1,000 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Craig Alan Brand (37): Chruch Street, Orrell - Drink driving with 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order with 20-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Bernard Christopher Ward (46): Meadow Street, Wigan - Stole three alloy tyres to the value of £500: Community order with curfew requirement for six weeks, pay £500 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100.

Scott Lamb (36): Beresford Street, Wigan - Drug driving on New Market Street, Wigan, with cannabis in the blood: Community order for 12 months, unpaid work requirement for 80 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for three years.

Tracey Madeleine Williams (46): Warrington Road, Ince - Used a colour television without a licence: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Kyle Andrew Brummell (30): Newman Close, Hindley - Without lawful excuse damaged an iPhone and furniture to the value of £1,000, assault: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement including 180 hours of unpaid work, restraining order not to contact victim or enter Battersby Street, Ince, pay £1,000 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.