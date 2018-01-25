Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Scott William Mills (33): Kirkwood Close, New Springs, Wigan - Without lawful authority, used violence for the purpose of securing entry into premises, namely an address at Horne Grove, Wigan; damaged a door to the value of £100: Community order with unpaid work requirement of 40 hours, rehabilitation activity requirement, pay compensation of £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £400 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dean Patrick Hitchen (37): Priory Road, Ashton - Damaged a front bedroom window to the value of £100: Conditional discharge for 18 months, pay compensation of £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Darren Kay (36): Vine Street, Whelley - Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress; stole coffee and wine to the value of £27 belonging to B&M Bargains; stole coffee and washing liquid to the value of £63 belonging to B&M Bargains: Jailed for eight weeks and defendant ordered to pay compensation of £91.

Alan Wyatt (41): Elm Avenue, Golborne – Possession of articles for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft, namely a saw and pliers: Community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £30, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael Gordon (49): White Street, Pemberton – Drink driving on Wood Lane, Heskin, with 54 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £128, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for one year.

Chloe Louise Hibbert (23): Beacon Road, Bickershaw – Possession of cannabis a controlled drug of Class B: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Philip Parkinson (59): Edinburgh Close, Ince – Drink driving on Spring Street with 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of an accident: Fined £321, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £32, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Darren Thomas (35): Langdale Avenue, Ince – Drink driving on Red Rock Lane, Standish, with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes: Community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Darryl Tomlinson (24): Sunderland Place, Wigan – Possession of cocaine a controlled drug of Class A: Fined £280, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Steven Baker (29): Edinburgh Close, Ince – Damaged a motor vehicle to the value of £300, assault by beating: Community order with a curfew for 14 weeks, restraining order made not to contact directly or indirectly with victims and not to go to an address at Harvey Street, Ince, pay compensation of £293, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £400 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Shaun Anthony Atkins (32): No fixed address – In Wigan; stole two hair styling gift sets to the value of £17 belonging to Gee Tees store, stole various items to the value of £254 from McColl’s Stores: Jailed for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.