Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...



Maciej Kordulasinski (36): Manchester Road, Ince - Failed to give information in relation to the driver of an Audi A6 alleged to have been guilty of an offence: Fined £253, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Aiden Hughie Allen (43): Marlborough Avenue, Ince - Being an offender under the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed to comply with notification requirements: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Adam Francis Benjamin Conteh (27): Cedar Grove, Orrell - Drove a BMW on Atherton Road, Hindley, without due care and attention, failed to stop at the scene of an accident and failed to report an accident to police, drove without insurance: Driving record endorsed, fined £450, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £45, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee Thomas Wilkinson (43): Dicconson Street, Wigan - Drink driving on Wigan Road, Aspull, with 75 micorgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with 35 microgrammes of alcohol being the legal limit: Fined £400, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Daniel Mark Gibson (27): Mossy Lea Road, Wrightonton - Drug driving on Walkden Adenue, Wigan, with a cannabis derivative in the blood: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £43, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Jamie John William Kelly (32): Frog Lane, Wigan - Drink driving on Wigan Road, Aspull, with 90 micorgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with 35 microgrammes of alcohol being the legal limit: Fined £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Peter Ben Ramsdale (42): Calicowood Avenue, Shevington - Failed to stop at the scene of an accident, possession of cocaine, drug driving with a cocaine derivative in the blood: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Ryan Michael Pilling (21): Thirlmere Avenue, Ashton - Assault: Dishcarged conditionally for 12 months, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Joseph Richard John Lucas (25): Ormskirk Road, Newtown, Wigan - Assault by beating: 12-month community order, £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service

Steven Craig Greenall (28): Morris House, Butler Street, Wigan - Dishonestly used a quantity of electricity of value unknown: 12-month community order with drug rehabilitation requirement and 100 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Anthony Roby (28): Home Court, Duke Street, Swinley - Posted a hand-written note to an address in Riley Square, Scholes, while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order plus three other breaches of the order: Pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for5 150 hours.

Jane Marie O’Neill (50): Francis Street, Hindley - Dishonestly failed to tell the department of Work and Pensions about a change in circumstances that they knew would affect their entitlement to Disability Living Allowance: Community order with 14-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £250.