Week in Court

Here is a round-up of the latest offenders brought before the borough's magistrates:



Joseph Ball (50): Beaumont Grove, Kitt Green - Drink driving with 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Robert Walter Barton (43): Derby House, Scholes, Wigan - Damaged a CCTV camera belonging to Wigan Council: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £40 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Thomas John Pounder (27): Canberra Road, Marsh Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements following a release from prison, assaulted a police officer in the exercise of her functions: Jailed for eight weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

William Gallagher (18): Woodhouse Lane, Wigan - Assaulted Tallulah Gallagher by beating, assaulted Hannah Gallagher, assaulted Tina Farrer: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, carry out 40 hours of unpaid work, pay a total of £60 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £50 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee Ainsworth (35) and Lauren Halpin (31): Woodhouse Lane, Wigan - Deposited waste items including 30 bin bags and other household items at land at the rear of a property on Woodhouse Lane, Wigan: Fined £480, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £48, pay costs of £189.

Andrew Junior Harris (29): George Street, Hindley - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order: Pay costs of £65, community order varied to include 30 hours of unpaid work.

Sean Paul Breheny (51): Bankwood, Shevington - Persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another: Community order made with alcohol treatment requirement, fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee David Yates (43): Mill Street, Ashton - Drink driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chatsworth Fold, Wigan, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes: Fined £369, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £36, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

James Edmondson (42): Raithby Drive, Hawkley Hall - Drove whilst not wearing a seatbelt, fined £184, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michelle Marsh (34): Norley Hall Avenue, Wigan - Assaulted Tracey Halliwell by beating: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order not to contact the victim, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Adam Gregory Bradburn (27): Highfield, Wigan - Assaulted Millie Oxley by beating her: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation activity requirement, carry out 250 hours of unpaid work, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jonathan James Twiss (33): Hope Street, Leigh - Assaulted Lauren Harper by beating her, drug driving with a cannabis derivative in the blood: Jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.