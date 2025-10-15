'We’re hoping someone might have seen something.' A local pub issues an appeal to find its stolen tractor
The Wayfarer in Parbold issued the appeal on social media after the vehicle was taken in the early hours of Tuesday October 14.
The pub is calling for anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the tractor to get in touch with them.
The post said: “Stolen at 1:02am Monday night / Tuesday morning. It turned right out of the Wayfarer car park towards Parbold/ Parbold Hill.
“We’re hoping someone might have seen something!
“Did your CCTV or dashcam pick it up?
“Did you see it driving past?
“Were you stuck behind it? (It goes comically slowly — you’d definitely remember!)
“It’s a small blue Solis tractor with front forks Reg PE25 ODV
“Any information at all would be a huge help — please get in touch with the Wayfarer Parbold.”