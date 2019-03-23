Who would do this to a pet dog?

The RSPCA is investigating after a skeletal dog, which was battered so badly that it has gone blind in both eyes, was found collapsed in Wigan.

The Akita was discovered in a wooded area off Kent Street on Thursday afternoon.

RSPCA Inspector Helen Smith was called to the scene after a horrified member of the public reported finding the animal collapsed in the clearing.

“They said he’d been staggering around but was now lying in the same spot and was extremely underweight,” she said.

“The poor dog had pus coming from his eyes and was scratching at his face so was clearly in some discomfort.

“He was very skinny, you could see his ribs. His breathing was also shallow and his coat was matted.

“The caller reported that he kept trying to stand up but would collapse back onto the ground.”

Insp Smith rushed the fawn-coloured Akita to the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

He wasn’t microchipped but staff believe he is around seven years old.

“He’s very thin and has sores all over his body,” she added. “He was dehydrated and lethargic when he first arrived.

“Initially we believe he was blinded in both eyes and couldn’t open his eyes due to a nasty infection.

“But vets believe he may have had a blunt trauma to the head - either the result of a deliberate attack or a road traffic collision - which is causing the swelling to his eyes.”

Vets treating him will X-ray him and investigate further.

He will continue to receive veterinary treatment while the investigation is ongoing.

Insp Smith will carry out inquiries in the local area but is also appealing to the public for help in tracing his owner.

She said: “He may have been hit by a car before running off into the woods or he may have been abandoned there so I’m really keen to track down his owner and find out more about him.

“Anyone with any information that could help us should contact our appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave me a message.”