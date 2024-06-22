Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan teenager has pleaded not guilty to a series of sex assaults, some when he was a minor.

Bailey Ashcroft, 19, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, faces three charges of assault by penetration of a girl of 15 in 2021 and sexual touching of a woman between 2021 and 2023.