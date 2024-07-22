Wigan 20-year-old who abused police officer must pay £389

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 04:55 BST
A Wigan man has been ordered to pay hundreds of pounds after using abusive words or behaviour towards a police officer.

Kian Monks, 20, of The Avenue, Billinge, was due to stand trial following the incident on October 1, but changed his plea to guilty.

Wigan magistrates told him to pay a £135 fine, plus £200 prosecution costs and a £54 surcharge.

